Columbia County coronavirus update for May 4

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Columbia County is reporting 16 residents have died from the coronavirus. There have been 226 positive cases in the county. Nearly half of those who tested positive have recovered, 102.

Twelve residents who tested positive are currently in the hospital, four of those are in ICU. The number of residents under mandatory quarantine is 172, with 22 under pre-cautionary quarantine.

The county has received test results for 1,572 residents.

