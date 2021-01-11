Columbia County coronavirus update for Jan. 11

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)--Sadly Greene County report the loss of four community members over the weekend. Greene County posted this statement on their Facebook page Monday 1/11, regarding New York State moving to phase 1B:

Despite what the NYSDOH site has stated, Greene County does not have the supply for the 1B tier at this time and must complete 1A before proceeding. Anyone in the 75 and over group has been instructed that they will be receiving this vaccine through their local pharmacy when the supply becomes available. They must register at health.ny.gov to register to be contacted.