Columbia County coronavirus update for Jan. 11

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Total new COVID-19 cases for Columbia County for Monday was 42, with total cases now at 2,217. The county has 312 active cases with 421 in mandatory quarantine.

One county resident is in the ICU with 27 currently hospitalized in total. Deaths to date are 54.

The 7-day infection rate according to New York State for Columbia County is 7.8%.

