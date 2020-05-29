Columbia County coronavirus update for Friday, May 29

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The number of confirmed positive cases in Columbia County according to the county health department sits as of Friday, at 385. The county has 129 active cases, 53 additional residents in quarantine, and five in precautionary quarantine.
Two-hundred and twenty-four of the 335 cases have recovered from COVID-19. Seventeen positive cases are hospitalized with one in the ICU.
The next walk-up testing clinic is on Tuesday, June 2nd at John L Edwards Primary School in Hudson.
