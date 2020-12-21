Columbia County coronavirus update for Dec. 20

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–As of Sunday, December 20, at 5 p.m. the number of active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County is 110 according to the county health department. New cases for the day were 19, with 521 in mandatory quarantine.

Eight county residents are currently hospitalized. To date, total cases are 1,313 with 1,155 recovering. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the county sits at 48.

The 7-day infection rate according to New York State for Columbia County is 4.7%.

