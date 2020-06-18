Columbia County coronavirus update for 6/18

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Officials said as of Thursday, June 18 37 residents have passed away from COVID-19. There are 423 confirmed positive cases with 34 active cases in Columbia County. Of the 423 cases, 351 have recovered from COVID-19.
Twelve of the positive cases are hospitalized with none in the ICU.
