Columbia County coronavirus update for 6/18

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Officials said as of Thursday, June 18 37 residents have passed away from COVID-19. There are 423 confirmed positive cases with 34 active cases in Columbia County. Of the 423 cases, 351 have recovered from COVID-19.

Twelve of the positive cases are hospitalized with none in the ICU.

