Columbia County coronavirus update for 4/16

COLUMBIA, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Ten Columbia County residents have now died from COVID-19. The county has 10 residents in the hospital with 3 in the ICU.

There are a total of 102 coronavirus cases. Nearly 50% of the total cases have resulted in a recovery, 49.

Six residents are suspected to have the virus but have not been tested. The county has received 779 results for residents.

Seventy-six residents are under mandatory quarantine and another 10 are under precautionary quarantine.

