HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–According to the Columbia County Department of Health, the county has had eight deaths since Monday related to COVID-19. The county reports 80 deaths total as of Friday, February 5, at 3 p.m.

New cases for Friday are 37, with 350 active cases. 315 are in quarantine and 34 county residents are hospitalized with four in the ICU.

Total cases for the county are 3,280.

The 7-day infection rate according to New York State for Columbia County is 5.4%.