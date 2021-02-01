Columbia County coronavirus update for 2/1

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The Columbia County Health Department, as of Monday, February 1, sadly reports one new death Monday in the county related to COVID-19. The total number of deaths to date for Columbia County is 72.

Total new cases are 17, with 3,182 in total.

The county has 478 active cases, with 392 in quarantine. There are 30 hospitalized, with 7 in the ICU.

According to County Health Director Jack Mabb, the county will receive 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week. The county will use 100 doses to vaccinate front of store workers at the county’s grocery stores at a vaccination pod on the Columbia Greene Community College campus. Cashers 65 and older will have priority.

The other 100 doses will be used to vaccinate workers and residents at countywide homes for the Developmentally Disabled.

The only cancelation the health department has right now due to snow is the Communicable Disease Clinic on Tuesday.

The 7-day infection rate according to New York State for Columbia County is 6.8%.