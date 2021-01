HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The Columbia County Department of Health is sad to report one county resident has passed over the weekend due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths as of Monday, January 18, is 56.

Total cases to date are 2,561, with 48 new cases Monday. Active cases in the county are 423, with 610 in mandatory quarantine.

There are 32 county residents in the hospital, with 4 in the ICU.

The 7-day infection rate according to New York State for Columbia County is 7.7%.