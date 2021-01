ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The New York State Public Employees Federation (PEF) and the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) have both filed lawsuits regarding their members' access to paid coronavirus quarantine leave. The PEF is suing three state agencies: the Department of Civil Service (DCS), the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) and the Office of Mental Health (OMH), claiming the state has "irrationally and improperly deprived union members of their guaranteed right to paid COVID-19 quarantine leave."

Citing a policy issued by the Governor's Office of Employee Relations in March 2020, the PEF claims its members who have been placed in mandatory quarantine by state or local health officials are entitled to paid leave without charge to accruals, for all workdays within a two-week period.