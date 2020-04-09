Columbia County coronavirus update, fifth death reported

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The County Health Department said Thursday that a fifth person has died due to complications from coronavirus. There have been 83 confirmed accumulative cases of COVID-19 in the county. 32 of those 83 people have been cleared of the virus.

Nine of the positive cases are hospitalized, one of those are in the ICU. 80 people are under mandatory quarantine and 19 are under precautionary quarantine.

