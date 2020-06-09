Columbia County coronavirus update, a 37th resident has passed away

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The Columbia County Health Department is sad to report the passing of a 37th resident due to COVID-19, Tuesday.

So far the county has tested 6,394 people with 402 confirmed positive cases. As of Tuesday, there are 30 active cases, 16 residents in quarantine, and another 3 in precautionary quarantine.

Of the 402 confirmed cases, 335 have recovered.

There are 11 positive cases hospitalized with none in the ICU.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES