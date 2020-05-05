Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Columbia County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 260 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 260 cases, 107 people have recovered from the virus.

There are nine people being treated in the hospital with three cases in the ICU. 180 residents are under mandatory quarantine and 22 are under precautionary quarantine.

There have been 16 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak