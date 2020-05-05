Columbia County coronavirus update

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 260 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 260 cases, 107 people have recovered from the virus.
There are nine people being treated in the hospital with three cases in the ICU. 180 residents are under mandatory quarantine and 22 are under precautionary quarantine.
There have been 16 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES
- Trump admin says help on the way for nursing homes
- Shelters of Saratoga takes unique approach to protecting homeless population
- Washington County coronavirus update, two more deaths reported
- Governor Cuomo renews calls for federal aid to states
- Local dental hygienists scared to go back to work