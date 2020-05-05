Columbia County coronavirus update

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 260 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 260 cases, 107 people have recovered from the virus.

There are nine people being treated in the hospital with three cases in the ICU. 180 residents are under mandatory quarantine and 22 are under precautionary quarantine.

There have been 16 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

