Columbia County coronavirus update

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that there have been 210 accumulative positive cases since testing began. Of those 210 cases, 94 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are 14 people being treated in the hospital, six of those cases are in the ICU.

145 residents are under mandatory quarantine and 16 are under precautionary quarantine. There have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

