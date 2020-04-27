Columbia County coronavirus update

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that there has been 154 accumulative positive cases since testing began. Of those 154 cases, 81 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are 15 people being treated for the virus in the hospital, four of those cases are in the ICU.

146 residents are under mandatory quarantine and 22 are under precautionary quarantine. There have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

