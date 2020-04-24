Columbia County coronavirus update

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Columbia County listed the total number of coronavirus cases by locality in its April 24 update. There are a total of 142 cases in the county.

Thirty-three nursing home residents have tested positive for the virus in the county, two at Livingston Hills and 31 at Pine Haven.

“By learning the towns of positive cases we don’t want anyone to feel a sense of false confidence that the virus is not in their community. In order to slow the spread, we need to stay vigilant on prevention measures no matter where the positive, confirmed cases reside,” it said on the county website.

Columbia County coronavirus cases by locality

Ancram- 5

Canaan- 6

Chatham- 7

Claverack- 4

Clermont- 2

Copake- 4

Germantown- 5

Ghent- 16

Greenport- 9

Hillsdale- 6

Hudson- 20

Kinderhook- 12

Livingston-5

New Lebanon-3

Stockport- 1

Stuyvesant- 4

Livingston Hills- 2

Pine Haven Residents- 31

