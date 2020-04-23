Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo defends handling of large number of unemployment claims

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Columbia County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday afternoon that there have been 138 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 138 cases, 66 people have been cleared of the virus.

Nine of the positive cases are hospitalized, 3 of those are in the ICU. There are 140 residents are under mandatory quarantine and 14 under precautionary quarantine.

There have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak