Columbia County coronavirus update

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday afternoon that there have been 138 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 138 cases, 66 people have been cleared of the virus.

Nine of the positive cases are hospitalized, 3 of those are in the ICU. There are 140 residents are under mandatory quarantine and 14 under precautionary quarantine.

There have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

