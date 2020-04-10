Columbia County coronavirus update 4/10

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–As of 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Columbia County is reporting they have had a sixth and seventh death related to COVID-19.

There are 84 positive cases, 32 of which have recovered from COVID-19. Eight positve cases are hospitalized with two in the ICU.

The county has received 596 test results for residents in Columbia County.

92 county residents are under mandatory quarantine with 23 under precautionary quarantine.

There are 12 residents with suspected COVID-19 but have not been tested.

LATEST STORIES: