Columbia County coronavirus update

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 124 accumulative positive cases in the count since testing began. Of those 124 cases, 56 people have made a full recovery.

Nine of the positive cases are hospitalized, 3 of those are in the ICU. 121 residents are under mandatory quarantine and 10 are under precautionary quarantine.

There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

