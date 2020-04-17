Columbia County coronavirus update

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that there have been 108 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 108 cases, 51 people have mad a full recovery.

There are 10 people being treated in the hospital, four of those cases are in the ICU.

85 residents are under mandatory quarantine and 13 are under precautionary quarantine. Two people are suspected to have the virus but have not been tested yet.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES: