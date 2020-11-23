Columbia County coronavirus update

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Columbia County reports six news cases as of 3 p.m. on Monday. Total cases to date are 928 with 16 hospitalized and three in the ICU.

The 7-day infection rate according to the New York State Dashboard for Columbia County is 2.4%.

There are 409 in mandatory quarantine and 811 recovered. The number of deaths is at 45.

