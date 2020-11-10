Columbia County coronavirus update

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–According to the Columbia County Department of Health, as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, there are 105 active cases in the county. That includes ten new cases with 309 in mandatory quarantine and two in precautionary quarantine.

Total cases to date are 789, with 641 recovering, 27 are hospitalized, and two currently in the ICU.

There have been 48,990 PCR tests performed.

The number of deaths for county residents is 43.

