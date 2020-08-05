Columbia County coronavirus update

COLUMBIA COUNTY (NEWS10) — Columbia County health officials have released the latest information related COVID-19 cases within the county.
Here is the latest county data as of Wednesday:
- Columbia County has had 37 residents that have passed away from COVID-19.
- Columbia County has 506 confirmed positive cases.
- There are 13 active cases of COVID-19 in Columbia County. We are monitoring 96 county residents on mandatory quarantine, and there are 26 on precautionary quarantine.
- 456 of the 506 cases are recovering from COVID-19
- 3 of the positive cases are hospitalized, none of those hospitalized are in the ICU
- We have received 19,189 PCR reports. Please note this number may represent duplicate reports, out of county reports, and multiple nursing home testings.
