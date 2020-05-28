Columbia County coronavirus update

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been 381 confirmed cases since testing began. Of those 381 cases, 212 people have been cleared of the virus. There are 137 active cases in the county.

There are 76 additional residents on mandatory quarantine and 5 residents on precautionary quarantine. There have been 32 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES