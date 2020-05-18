Columbia County coronavirus update

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–As of 3 p.m. on Monday, May 18, Columbia County is saddened to announce a 27th resident has passed away from COVID-19. There have been 345 reported positive cases, and of those 160 have recovered.

Sixteen positive cases are hospitalized at this time with two in the ICU.

So far, Columbia County has received 3,167 test results and has 153 residents under mandatory quarantine with another five on precautionary quarantine.

