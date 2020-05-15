Columbia County coronavirus update. one new death reported

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Columbia County reported 25 residents to have died from COVID-19. Eleven of the deaths were residents of Pine Haven Nursing Home, nine were residents of Barnwell Nursing Home.

Currently, there are 16 residents hospitalized with the virus, two of whom are in the ICU.

The county has had 339 confirmed cases of which 150 have recovered. The county has received test results for 2,915 individuals and has 150 residents in mandatory quarantine. Five residents are in precautionary quarantine.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES