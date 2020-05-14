Columbia County coronavirus update

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday there have been 333 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 333 cases, 150 people have recovered from the virus.

There are 11 people being treated in the hospital with one case in the ICU. 151 residents are under mandatory quarantine and 7 are under precautionary quarantine.

There have been 24 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

County Health Officials report a total of 2,734 test results completed for Columbia County residents

