HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–As of 3 p.m. May 13th, 24 Columbia County community members have passed away from COVID-19. There are 328 positive cases, with 144 recovered from the virus.

Eight of the positive cases are in the hospital and none are in the ICU.

The county has received 2,556 test results. There are 159 residents are under mandatory quarantine with seven under precautionary quarantine.

For the latest information on the coronavirus in Columbia County, go to the Health Departments website.