Columbia County coronavirus update 12/21

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–As of Monday, December 21, the Columbia County Health Department reports one new death from COVID-19, with the county reporting 49 deaths to date. The county has 118 active cases, with 27 new cases reported on Monday, with eight transferred in from the weekend that was not previously reported.

There are currently seven county residents hospitalized with no ICU cases. There are 473 in mandatory quarantine and five in precautionary quarantine.

The 7-day infection rate according to New York State for Columbia County is 4.9%.

Updates from schools on COVID cases

