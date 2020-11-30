Columbia County coronavirus update 11/30

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–As of 3 p.m. Monday, November 30, the Columbia County Department of Health was sad to report they had their 46th county residents’ death due to COVID-19. There are 54 active cases, with seven new cases. To date, there have been 991 cases of the coronavirus.

Twenty county residents are hospitalized, and one is currently in the ICU.

The county has 243 in mandatory quarantine and one in precautionary quarantine.

891 county residents have recovered.

The 7-day infection rate, according to New York State for Columbia County, is 2.2%.