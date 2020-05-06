Columbia County coronavirus update

Latest News

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–As of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6th, 16 Columbia County residents have passed away from COVID-19. There are 305 positive cases and 113 of those have recovered.

Eleven people are being treated in the hospital and four are in the ICU. The county has received 1,878 completed test results. 189 residents are now under mandatory quarantine and 22 are under precautionary quarantine.

