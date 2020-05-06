Columbia County coronavirus update

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–As of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6th, 16 Columbia County residents have passed away from COVID-19. There are 305 positive cases and 113 of those have recovered.

Columbia County Health Department is reporting 16 county deaths due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Eleven people are being treated in the hospital and four are in the ICU. The county has received 1,878 completed test results. 189 residents are now under mandatory quarantine and 22 are under precautionary quarantine.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES