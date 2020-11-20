Columbia Co. Sheriff: Death of female found in pond not suspicious

CLAVERACK, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the death of a middle-aged female discovered in a pond off of Schroeder Road Thursday, November 20 does not appear to be suspicious.
An autopsy was performed at Ellis Hospital. The sheriff’s office said they are withholding the name of the female until family members have been notified and the investigation is ongoing.
