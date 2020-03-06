Colorado announces first presumptive case of coronavirus

DENVER (NEWS10) — Colorado’s first case of COVID-19 is a man in his 30s visiting from out-of-state, currently receiving treatment in the Denver metropolitan area.

The patient was not exposed to the virus in Colorado.

We are hopeful that the patient will have a swift recovery. … Our goals are to protect the public from the disease, get people the care they need, and minimize disruption to daily lives. Jill Hunsaker Ryan, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Coronavirus cases tested positive and confirmed at the state level are considered presumptive until confirmed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Still, the Rocky Mountain State will not wait for secondary confirmation to act fast, provide treatment, and keep the man isolated.

Health and medical professionals continue to investigate, trying to notifying anyone exposed to the virus in order to limit its potential to spread.

