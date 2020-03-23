GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – #518RainbowHunt is a movement to put rainbows in windows as a scavenger hunt for folks taking walks while spending more time at home. In Glens Falls, there’s one on every block.
Pictures of rainbows can be posted on social media with the hashtag #518RainbowHunt. Hunters are asked not to share exact street addresses of the rainbows they find, so as not to spoil the fun for anyone else.
- Color brought to Glens Falls neighborhood windows with #518RainbowHunt
- Cuomo takes a look at future of NY after coronavirus
- Mass. orders nonessential businesses to close
- Albany Med students offering free sitting services to employees
- Vermont Gov. Scott issues work from home order