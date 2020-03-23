Latest News

Color brought to Glens Falls neighborhood windows with #518RainbowHunt

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – #518RainbowHunt is a movement to put rainbows in windows as a scavenger hunt for folks taking walks while spending more time at home. In Glens Falls, there’s one on every block.

Pictures of rainbows can be posted on social media with the hashtag #518RainbowHunt. Hunters are asked not to share exact street addresses of the rainbows they find, so as not to spoil the fun for anyone else.

