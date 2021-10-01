Colonie woman sentenced for vehicular assault in October 2020 crash

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Colonie woman has been sentenced for vehicular assault in the second degree after an October 2020 crash in Halfmoon. Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen said Sarah Zimmerman, 25, was sentenced for up to three years in state prison on September 29.

Zimmerman was driving on Grooms Road on October 20 when she crossed over into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into a car traveling in the opposite direction. Police said the driver of the vehicle suffered life-altering injuries including permanent internal injuries to her abdomen and lower legs.

Police said the driver failed multiple sobriety tests at the scene and her blood alcohol content was 0.16%, twice the legal limit, at the time of the crash.

“This case is an example of terrible decision making of a young defendant who chose to get behind the wheel while intoxicated and unable to safely operate the vehicle,” said Heggen.