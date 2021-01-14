Colonie woman charged with identity theft

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Colonie woman is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly acquiring more than $3,000 worth of goods through credit card fraud. Toni C. Fusco, 30, was arrested after a Schenectady County resident reported over 100 fraudulent charges made to a credit card during October and November of 2020.

State Police say the 30-year-old was identified as the one making the fraudulent purchases following a six-week long investigation.

Alongside the Schenectady County resident, Police say a review of online transactions has identified another victim whose credit card is believed to have also been used to make fraudulent online purchases.

The charges Fusco is currently facing are:

Third degree grand larceny

First degree identity theft

First degree Scheme to defraud

Fusco turned herself in to investigators in Princetown on Wednesday afternoon and was formerly charged. She was arraigned virtually in Schenectady City Court and was released to reappear virtually on February 3rd, 2021.

The investigation into Fusco’s activities is continuing and additional charges may be filed. Anyone who has had contact with Fusco and been the victim of credit card fraud should contact the Princetown BCI directly at (518) 630-1712 or 24-hour at (518) 630-1700.