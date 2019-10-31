Colonie Village Mayor stepping down after 24 years of service

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Deputy Mayor Ed Sim said Frank Leak will be stepping down as mayor on Friday due to health reasons.

Sim will serve as acting mayor until a board meeting that is set to place on Monday. The board will then select a mayor to serve the remainder of Leak’s term which will end in March 2020.

Leak served as mayor for 24 years and was on the village board for 40.

Sim described the moment as bittersweet, and that he and the board are committed to furthering Leak’s initiatives and “keep his dream alive.”

Sim and the board praised Leak for his service to the village and wish him well.