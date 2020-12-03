Colonie Town Municipal Buildings open by appointment only starting Monday, Dec. 7

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Town Supervisor Paula Mahan announced Thursday that the Colonie Town Municipal Buildings will be open by appointment only starting Monday, Dec. 7. Anyone needing to conduct business with the town should contact the specific department and make an appointment.

Supervisor Mahan has encouraged people to only use the buildings for essential business needs only. She asks that people do business online or over the phone if possible.

If visitors do choose to use the buildings, they must make an appointment and make sure to follow all posted signage. Face masks and six feet of social distancing must be observed at all times.

The Public Safety Building will remain open. Follow the regulations posted on the entrance doors to ensure everyone’s safety.

The William K. Sanford Town Library will allow a maximum of 15 people in the building for 15 minutes to browse and check out material and/or use an express computer. Curbside pickup is also available.

The town parks remain open to the public to use the outdoor trails. Anyone using the parks should adhere to social distancing and wear a mask while in the park.