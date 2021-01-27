Colonie selling off back-up water supply, say it is no longer needed

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Colonie is selling The Stony Creek Reservoir, which is located in Clifton Park, Colonie used the reservoir as a back-up water supply. Town Supervisor Paula Mahan says the piece of land is worth millions and is no longer needed by the Town.

She said the reservoir has not been used for many years. The last time being when there was an issue with glycol, used to deice planes, getting into the water supply, which was more than 25 years ago.

She also said the Town just completed a state-of-the-art back up water system using grant money. This makes The Stony Creek Reservoir obsolete.

Part of the decision is the cost to maintain the old water system that is no longer used. She said it was costing Colonie $100,000 a year to maintain.

There are 100 acres of land and 365 acres of the reservoir up for grabs worth millions of dollars according to Mahan. The Town has two appraisals but is not revealing what they are.