Colonie police warning residents about ‘distraction burglaries’

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department is currently investigating a distraction burglary as well as two attempted distraction burglaries. A distraction burglary entails a suspect convincing a homeowner, often elderly, that there is a service related issue that needs to be attended to while additional suspects steal valuables from the home as the owner is distracted.

Colonie police say on Friday afternoon between 12:30 and 1 p.m., a resident of Sparrowbush Road fell victim to a distraction burglary while two other residents on Forts Ferry Road stopped a crime from happening. All of the incidents reportedly involved a white male who came to the resident’s homes stating there was a problem with either their water or their power, saying that he required access to their homes.

The victim on Sparrowbush Road reportedly believed that the man was from the Water Department and had to check on a possible water break in the basement. While the homeowner was in the basement with the suspect for around 15 minutes, additional suspects went through the rest of the home and reportedly stole over $4,000 in cash.

Police say the same suspect then tried the same trick on Forts Ferry Road, and while he was able to gain access into one of the homes, nothing was reported stolen. The suspect reportedly claimed that there was a power issue in the area and that he needed to check the second home on Forts Ferry Road, in which the homeowner then refused to leave his home to help the suspect.

Police say the suspect may fit the following description:

White male

Thin build

5, 10″

Dark hair/medium length

Dark jacket

He could reportedly be driving a small silver 4-door SUV as well.

In this instance, police are asking residents to do the following:

Be cautious of any unsolicited service calls

Always ask for identification

Refuse entry or assistance to the person until their identity can be verified

Always report suspicious people or vehicles

Police say representatives from the Latham Water Department and most reputable service providers are easily recognizable by their work clothes or uniforms, often have identification cards or badges, and drive marked vehicles.

Anyone with related information can contact the Colonie Police Department at (518)-783-2744 or can anonymously contact the Capital District Crime Stoppers.