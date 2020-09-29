Colonie Police take 2 more illegal handguns off the street

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On September 26, Colonie Police stopped a vehicle in the Burger King parking lot on Loudon Road for numerous traffic infractions. Police say the driver of the vehicle Ra-Shon Lester, 21, Albany, was found to be driving while intoxicated and had a small amount of marijuana on him.
Officers say the passenger in Lester’s vehicle, Quishawn L. Pierson, 20, Schenectady, was found with an illegal handgun loaded with four rounds. The origin of the handgun is unknown and is still being investigated.
In a separate incident, on September 27 officers responded to a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Econo Lodge on Central Ave. They say they found several people inside that appeared to be smoking or had just recently smoked marijuana.
Officers say while searching those in the car they found an illegal handgun loaded with nine rounds and a burnt marijuana cigarette on Xzavion Cooper, 20. They also say they found a small bag of marijuana on another occupant of the car Jorge Soto, 21.
Charges:
Ra-Shon Lester
- Driving While Intoxicated (misdemeanor)
- Driving with a BAC > .08% (misdemeanor)
- Unlawful Possession of Marijuana (violation)
- Imprudent Speed (traffic infraction)
- Failed to signal (traffic infraction)
- Driving left in no-passing zone (traffic infraction)
Quishawn L. Pierson
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd (felony)
Xzavion Cooper
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd (felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (felony)
- Unlawful Possession of Marijuana (violation)
Jorge Soto
- Unlawful Possession of Marijuana (violation)
Lester and Soto were released with appearance tickets. Pierson and Cooper were arraigned in Colonie Justice Court and bail/bond was set, but both have bonded out. No future court dates have been set.
