Colonie Police steps up impaired driving patrols for Halloween

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To support Albany County’s STOP-DWI and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Council, increased police patrols in Colonie this weekend will target impaired drivers. According to police, there will be several enforcement units patrolling the roads of Colonie every night from Friday to Monday.

The Colonie Police Department warns drivers about the risks of impaired driving, especially over Halloween weekend. They hope to make the holiday safer for trick-or-treaters and drivers on roads.

The police say that in addition to normal patrols, they want to remove impaired drivers from behind the wheel to prevent drunk or drugged driving tragedies from occurring. Officers will be on the lookout for traffic violations during traffic stops.