Colonie police seek assistance in female missing person

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police say on Wednesday, August 11, Brittany Harrison, 24, of Latham was last seen in the area of the Cumberland farms at Troy-Schenectady Road in Latham.

Harrison is described as a caucasian female, 5’11,” approximately 150 lbs., with long, straight brown hair, last seen wearing a blue v-neck long sleeve shirt, black leggings, flip-flops, and ponytail, according to police.

Harrison left the area at around 7 p.m., with a male acquaintance, and may have boarded a CDTA bus headed east, on Troy-Schenectady Road.  

Male acquaintance:

  • Nathan  6’2” 235lbs
  • Reddish blonde hair
  • Last seen wearing red shorts and a yellow reflective work vest
  • Male subject may have had a bicycle with him

According to family members, Harrison is developmentally disabled, has limited abilities for self-care, and is without daily required medications.

If anyone sees Brittany, please contact the Colonie Police Department at (518) 783-2811.

