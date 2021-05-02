Colonie Police searching for motorcycle rider

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police are attempting to identify a motorcycle rider. The Department released a photo of the rider, along with what they believe is his bike – a 2021 Suzuki drz400sm.

Local governments in the region have been clamping down on illegal motorcycle and ATV use. Albany recently passed a law banning dirt bikes and ATVs from public property, while increasing fines and repossession fees. Schenectady council is also considering similar ATV laws to Albany.

Anyone who knows the identity of the rider, or has information which may help the investigation, is asked to call Colonie Police at (518) 783-2744 Ext 8455.