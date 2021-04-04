Colonie police searching for missing woman and baby

UPDATE: Colonie Police say Katherine Mapes and her daughter have been located and they are safe.

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police are searching for a missing 30-year-old woman and her 10-day-old daughter. Katherine E. Mapes and her infant daughter Adalyn were last seen together at around 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Katherine is described as a 5’5″ white female, weighing around 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information or knowledge of their whereabouts is asked to call the Town of Colonie Police Department at 518-783-2811.