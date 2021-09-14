Colonie police searching for missing person

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Jeffrey Dahlem

Jeffrey Dahlem

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police are asking for the public’s help in locating 38-year-old Jeffrey Dahlem. He was last seen on September 9.

Police say Dahlem is prescribed medication and is not believed to currently have that medication.

If you have any information, call Colonie police at (518) 783-2754 Ext 8414.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES