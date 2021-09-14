Colonie police searching for missing person

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police are asking for the public’s help in locating 38-year-old Jeffrey Dahlem. He was last seen on September 9.
Police say Dahlem is prescribed medication and is not believed to currently have that medication.
If you have any information, call Colonie police at (518) 783-2754 Ext 8414.
