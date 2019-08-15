Colonie Police search for missing woman

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police are searching for a woman they say was last seen on Tuesday, August 13.

Vanessa M. Barone, 36, was last seen leaving her home wearing a long sleeved white T-shirt with an Ellis Hospital logo, jeans and black sneakers.

Vanessa M. Barone, has been missing since 08/13/2019. She is 36 years old, 5’03”, 145 lb. with shoulder length brown… Posted by Colonie Police Department on Thursday, August 15, 2019

In a post on their Facebook page, Colonie Police write, “Vanessa suffers from a mental health [issue] and possible addiction history.”

Barone is 5’03”, 145 lb. with shoulder length brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information about her whereabouts are asked to contact the Detectives Office at 518-783-2754.