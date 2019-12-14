Colonie Police search for missing man

(COLONIE, N.Y.) NEWS10 — The Colonie Police Department is searching for a man reported missing since Friday morning.

Benjamin Moon was last seen leaving his job at Stuyvesant Plaza Friday morning, according to the police departments Facebook post.

Police said Moon suffers from depression and it is possible he is driving a gray 2019 Mitsubishi with New York plates HPF3513. He was last seen wearing a dark blue T-Shirt, dark jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Colonie Police at 518-783-2744.

This is a developing story and NEWS10 will continue to update as new information becomes available.