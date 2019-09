The Colonie Police are receiving multiple complaints every morning for resident's cars being gone through and valuables… Posted by Colonie Police Department on Friday, September 13, 2019

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department is asking people to make sure to lock their cars when not in use.

Colonie Police say they have received multiple calls and reports about items missing from their cars while they are left unoccupied. They say all thefts have resulted from owners leaving their cars unlocked.

As well as locking your car, police say not to leave any valuables in it either to help prevent theft related crimes.