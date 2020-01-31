Colonie Police release update on fatal Christmas Day crash

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police say that high speed and alcohol were contributing factors in a Christmas Day crash that took the life of Lahraj Premnauth, 24, of Schenectady. The crash happened on Central Ave.

Police say Premnauth was the passenger in a 2001 Audi driven by a 17-year-old who remains in the hospital due to their injuries. Police say Premnauth along with two other Schenectady residents, who have been released from the hospital, were in the car when the 17-year-old driver lost control and struck a telephone pole.

LATEST STORIES: